IT Field Technician – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Oct 16, 2023

Looking for an IT Field Technician to work in East London, MUST be willing to travel long distances. MUST have their own Vehicle.

DUTIES:

  • Troubleshoot
  • Desktop Support
  • Installations
  • Asset management

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Matric
  • A+/N+/MCSE
  • IT Qualification NQF5- NQF6
  • 2 to 3 years IT experience
  • MUST HAVE OWN RELIABLE VEHICLE!

Desired Skills:

  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • PC installation
  • Software troubleshooting
  • PC Support
  • MS Exchange 2010
  • Office 365

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

