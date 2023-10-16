IT Lead (JHB Hybrid)

YOUR exceptional strategic thinking and problem-solving ability is sought to fill the role of an IT Lead for a Community Upliftment Programme situated in Joburg where you will lead and manage its IT & Digital strategically, innovatively, and collaboratively with key stakeholders. This will include communicating strategies, architecture considerations, and progress to non-technical stakeholders. The ideal candidate will have the appetite, experience and Software Engineering background to lead and manage a growing IT function comprising a relatively small set of employees together with team members contracted from partners while retaining primary responsibility for IT strategy and architecture (rather than delegating). You must possess a Degree (preferably Masters) in Information Technology/Computer Science or similar field with at least 7 years successful experience in a senior IT leadership role, preferably as IT Head or Director including delivering software projects enabling core business operations.

DUTIES:

Lead and manage IT & digital strategically, innovatively, and collaboratively with key stakeholders in service of the organisation’s strategy –

Collaborate with the executive team to ensure technology architecture, systems, and initiatives are coherent with and serve overall business strategy: Building the executive’s understanding of and appreciation for IT to enable better sense-making and decision-making.

Develop and realise a comprehensive IT and digital strategy aligned with the organisation’s goals: Collaborating with internal departments and external partners to align technology initiatives with their needs.

Identify opportunities for innovation and digital transformation to improve effectiveness and efficiency.

Communicate IT strategies, architecture considerations, and progress to non-technical stakeholders.

Lead and manage the IT functional team –

Lead, manage, coach, and develop a fit-for-purpose IT functional team with a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement.

Determine and manage the team and individuals’ KPIs.

Manage external technology vendors and contractors effectively.

Manage IT infrastructure –

Oversee management and maintenance of IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, and data centres.

Ensure data security, disaster recovery, and business continuity plans are in place and effective.

Evaluate and implement emerging technologies to optimise operations.

Manage Information Security & Compliance –

Establish and enforce IT Security policies and practices to protect data and systems.

Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations (e.g., POPIA).

Respond to and mitigate Cybersecurity threats and incidents.

Manage systems and applications for business-as-usual and deliver projects –

Manage Business-as-Usual (BAU) systems and applications, including IT support and operations.

Deliver IT projects withing a mature management framework: initiating, prioritising, planning, budgeting, allocating resources and tracking projects to completion.

Engage with stakeholders and collaborate for successful systems change management.

Drive innovation –

Identify and implement opportunities and digital solutions to enhance user experiences and internal processes.

Monitor industry trends, identifying opportunities, and evaluating new technologies for potential adoption.

Develop and manage IT budget & expenditure –

Use resources cost-effectively.

Maintain and provide regular IT expenditure financial reports and forecasts.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree (preferably Masters) in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

Experience/Skills –

Min. 7 years’ successful experience in a senior IT leadership role, preferably as IT Head or Director.

Min. 7 years’ successful experience delivering software projects enabling core business operations.

Strong Software Engineering background.

Strong understanding of IT strategy and architecture.

Strong understanding of IT Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and emerging technologies.

Excellent leadership and team management abilities.

Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.

Budgeting and financial management expertise.

