IT Support Agent (On-site)

The IT problem solver hero – simplifying one user life at a time

Is this you?

Ready to be our IT Support Agent superstar? You’ll tackle tech puzzles, soothe stressed users, and make tech troubles vanish. Your mission? Installation, maintenance and support of the company’s IT systems and providing end-user technical assistance and troubleshooting, specifically to the Cape Town office. Your secret weapons? A blend of tech smarts and excellent communication skills.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Providing technical support to end users. Troubleshooting hardware and software issues, assisting with network connectivity problems, setting up new devices, and resolving user inquiries and complaints. System support: Active Directory maintenance and support, Citrix environment support, Windows Server and MS360 support (Microsoft Office 365). System, maintenance and monitoring and telephone setup/support. Help Desk Management, Application support, User Training. Basically you’ll be the problem solving hero who everyone loves.

Where you’ll be doing it

A Global financial services company, based at Century Falls, part of the Global IT Team.

What you’ll need

1st level IT support experience – 1 to 2 years preferable. Good analytical and problem-solving skills. Good interpersonal and customer care skills with an ability to assess each employees IT knowledge levels. Strong team player able to work effectively with diverse client groups, with ability to problem solve individually and in a group as well as handling multiple tasks concurrently, the ability to manage your time effectively.

What you’ll get

A highly competitive annual salary as well as benefits such as 25 days annual leave, paid maternity and paternity leave. Medical Aid, Trust scheme and group risk benefits. A comprehensive employee assistance program that includes physical wellbeing, mental well-being, financial wellbeing and legal support. A full Educational and learning Academy that supports continuous formal training and development.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Lyrichia on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

HelpDesk Experience

1st Line

Help Desk Support

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Learn more/Apply for this position