IT Support Manager

Our client is looking for a skilled IT Support / Service Manager to join their dynamic team.
Requirements:
- Relevant Diploma / Degree.
- Managing support team as well as operations.
- 5+ years’ experience in support and services management.
- 3+ years’ experience in management.
- SQL and API experience and/or certification.
- Knowledge of databases and Product Development Life Cycle.
- Technical skills: DevOps, SQL, Visio, Visual Studio, Post Man, Swagger, ZoHo, 3CX.
- Attention to detail.
- Leadership and people management skills.
- Excellent language and communication.
- Engage with people from diverse backgrounds.
