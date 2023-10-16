IT Support Manager

Our client is looking for a skilled IT Support / Service Manager to join their dynamic team.

Requirements:

Relevant Diploma / Degree.

Managing support team as well as operations.

5+ years’ experience in support and services management.

3+ years’ experience in management.

SQL and API experience and/or certification.

Knowledge of databases and Product Development Life Cycle.

Technical skills: DevOps, SQL, Visio, Visual Studio, Post Man, Swagger, ZoHo, 3CX.

Attention to detail.

Leadership and people management skills.

Excellent language and communication.

Engage with people from diverse backgrounds.

Desired Skills:

Support Management

Service Management

SQL

Product Development Life cycle

DevOps

Visual Studio

Swagger

