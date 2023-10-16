IT Support Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

Oct 16, 2023

Our client is looking for a skilled IT Support / Service Manager to join their dynamic team.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Diploma / Degree.
  • Managing support team as well as operations.
  • 5+ years’ experience in support and services management.
  • 3+ years’ experience in management.
  • SQL and API experience and/or certification.
  • Knowledge of databases and Product Development Life Cycle.
  • Technical skills: DevOps, SQL, Visio, Visual Studio, Post Man, Swagger, ZoHo, 3CX.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Leadership and people management skills.
  • Excellent language and communication.
  • Engage with people from diverse backgrounds.

Desired Skills:

  • Support Management
  • Service Management
  • SQL
  • Product Development Life cycle
  • DevOps
  • Visual Studio
  • Swagger

Learn more/Apply for this position