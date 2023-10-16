Java Back-End Developer (Hybrid) 0204 (TB)

Oct 16, 2023

  • Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7).

  • Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors.

  • Deploy applications in AWS (via Github).

  • Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.

  • Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Degree/Diploma.

  • Cloud Certifications.

Specific Technical skills & experience required:

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture

  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as:
    • Java

    • Nde.js

  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

    • Cmpute: Kubernetes and Severless

    • API Gateway, CludWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.

    • Virtual netwrks, including communication with on-premise networks

    • Cntinuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration, and operation)

    • Infrastructure as Cde (Terraform, CloudFormation)

    • Autmated deployment and configuration of components and systems

    • Mnitoring and log analytics

  • Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL

  • Experience with:

    • Web Services Design & Deplyment

    • REST

    • GIT

  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM

Desired Skills:

  • Java Back End Developer
  • Agile
  • SDLC

