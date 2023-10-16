Junior Security Analyst (AZ-900 & SC-200) (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

AN exciting opportunity is available for a Junior Security Analyst who is passionate about Cybersecurity and willing to grow as you will join the team of a global provider of Managed IT, Cloud, and Security Services. Your core role will entail assisting in the implementation and maintenance of security measures to protect the company’s information systems and data assets. You will also provide support for security-related projects and initiatives while utilising available SOC tools for historical analysis purposes as necessary for detected Alerts/Incidents; for example, historical searches using Azure Sentinel Log Analytics. The ideal candidate MUST possess an AZ-900 & SC-200 Certification with at least 5 years work experience in infrastructure and support, 2 years’ Microsoft 365 stack and Azure and 1 year experience with cloud security and Azure platforms & security operations, with a focus on incident response and security monitoring.

DUTIES:

Monitor incoming event queues for potential security incidents using Azure Sentinel per operational procedures.

Perform initial investigation and triage of potential incidents and escalate or close Incidents as applicable.

Use available SOC tools for historical analysis purposes as necessary for detected Alerts/Incidents; for example, historical searches using Azure Sentinel Log Analytics.

Assist in monitoring the company’s network and systems for security breaches and potential threats.

Support the development, implementation, and maintenance of security policies, procedures, and controls.

Assist in investigating security incidents and incidents related to data breaches.

Provide support for security-related projects and initiatives.

Assist in maintaining security tools and systems, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and anti-virus software.

Document investigation results, ensuring relevant details are passed to the Secondary Analysts for final event analysis.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

AZ-900 (Must-Have).

SC-200 (Must-Have).

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years’ experience in infrastructure and support.

At least 2 years’ experience with Microsoft 365 stack and Azure.

At least 1 year of experience in security operations, with a focus on incident response and security monitoring.

At least 1 year experience with cloud security and Azure platforms.

Basic knowledge of Cybersecurity principles and practices.

Basic understanding of networking, operating systems, and common attack methods.

Advantageous –

Relevant Certifications such as Security+, CySA, CEH or GIAC, Firewall and Networking.

Experience with security tools and technologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Able to work effectively in a team environment.

Ability to learn quickly and adapt to changing technologies and security threats.

COMMENTS:

