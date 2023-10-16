Mid-Level PHP Developer (MySQL, Laravel, AWS) (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding talents as a Mid-Level PHP Developer with strong MySQL, Laravel & AWS is sought by an innovative Marketing Services Company to join its team. Your role will include programming and deploying software applications, testing and quality control while providing architectural input and managing source code. You will require 5 – 8 years of both PHP & MySQL, have strong Laravel, be fluent in CSS/HTML/jQuery/AJAX, SOAP/REST, JavaScript, Git/GitHub/GitLab, and have solid knowledge of Web Application Security. Any AWS, Terraform, Golang & Linux will prove advantageous.

DUTIES:

Program, document and deploy software applications.

Execute testing and quality control.

Provide software design and architectural input.

Use the tools provided to manage source code and track issues.

Assist/Mentor Junior Programmers in their duties.

Support Account Management and Data Processing Departments in their duties.

REQUIREMENTS:

5-8 years of PHP.

5-8 years of MySQL.

Strong Laravel.

Fluent in CSS/HTML/jQuery/AJAX.

Web services integration (SOAP/REST).

Experienced in Javascript in the browser.

Git/GitHub/GitLab.

Strong knowledge of Web Application Security.

Docker.

Good English is a requirement.

Must be set up at home to work, with a fast Internet connection and PC.

Nice to haves –

Experience with AWS.

Experience with Terraform.

Golang.

Linux administration.

ATTRIBUTES:

Mature.

Ability to communicate well.

Professional attitude.

Ability to be on time, work hard and be self-motivated.

Good judgement and ability to prioritise.

Results orientated.

Ability to come up with new ideas.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Mid

Level

PHP

Learn more/Apply for this position