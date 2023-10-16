Mid-Level Web Developer (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly growing Digital Marketing Powerhouse seeks a driven & passionate coder to be its next Mid-Level Web Developer to form an integral part of its ambitious team where you will take responsibility of the development and maintenance of our bespoke software applications. You will contribute to the development of new features, fix bugs and issues, review code from other team members and make a key contribution to the entire Development lifecycle. You will be involved from conception to delivery and will make every effort to meet the agreed outcomes in order to help the business achieve its strategy in a cost-effective manner. The ideal candidate will require a Degree in Computer Science or similar field or at least 3+ years suitable industry experience. You should be familiar with PHP/JavaScript frameworks including Laravel, ExpressJS, MySQL, AWS, GCP, HTML, CSS, [URL Removed] Webpack, Nuxt, ReactJS, etc.

DUTIES:

Work on bespoke web applications, taking direction from both technical and non-technical stakeholders, taking ownership of new features as well as maintaining existing ones.

You must be able to use your own initiative in order to balance the priorities of the business in a fast-paced environment.

You will work with an international team of Marketers, Developers and Project Managers – you will be able to take advantage of a hybrid working policy which allows you to work remotely 3 days per week and 2 days per week in a new Cape Town office.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Computer Science (or related) or relevant industry experience (3+ years).

Experience/Skills –

You should be familiar with PHP or JavaScript frameworks (Laravel, ExpressJS), Database management systems (MySQL, Postgres) and Cloud hosting (AWS, GCP).

Proficiency with front end languages and tools such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript.

Familiarity with front end tools and frameworks such as Vuejs, Webpack, Nuxt, ReactJS.

Proficiency with backend languages such as PHP, Python or Ruby.

Familiarity with backend tools and frameworks such as Symfony, Laravel, ExpressJS.

Familiarity with database technology such as MySQL, Postgres, MongoDB.

Good working knowledge of Linux (Ubuntu) and associated hosting software (Apache, Nginx, PHP-FPM).

Advantageous –

Previous experience with AWS or Google cloud platform.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong organisational skills and the ability to work alone or in a team.

Excellent communication skills.

Good problem-solving skills.

Strong attention to detail.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Mid

Level

Web

Learn more/Apply for this position