Mobile QA Engineer

Oct 16, 2023

My client is seeking a Mobile QA Engineer to define and implement test automation strategy including roadmap, tools, framework approach. This is a 12-month contract.

  • Appium for automating Mobile Apps

  • Proven experience in defining and operationalization of test automation strategy.

  • Proven experience in creating and implementing test automation frameworks for large-scale systems in agile development environment.

  • Hands-on test automation experience, in a professional software development environment

  • In-depth knowledge of a variety of testing techniques and methodologies

  • A solid understanding of test-driven development, continuous integration, continuous delivery both in principle and in practice

  • Expertise of agile and waterfall testing methodologies

  • Experience in both Unit and Integration testing needs with exposure to data virtualization tools.

  • Experience in several test automation frameworks, e.g., Selenium, Appium

  • Experience with Report Portal for reporting purposes

  • Demonstrated experience developing high quality test strategies and test execution specific focus on cross browser/OS and cross device testing.

  • Ability to create good acceptance and integration test automation scripts and integrate with Continuous integration and code coverage tools to ensure 80% or higher code coverage.

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to work in an unstructured, fast-paced environment.

Technical skills and experience required:

  • 3 – 5 years Manual testing experience

  • 3 – 5 years Automation testing experience

  • 3 – 5 years’ Appium experience

  • 3 – 5 years coding C#

  • 3 – 5 years Selenium experience

  • 3 – 5 years java experience

  • Define and implement test automation strategy including roadmap, tools, framework approach.

  • Implement, maintain, and improve test automation frameworks.

  • Actively work with development and infrastructure teams for integrating test automation as an integral part of Continuous delivery pipeline

  • Provide leadership, guidance, training and mentoring to implement test automation within the Mobile Team

  • Pro-actively seek to make continuous improvements to test coverage, execution, and automation.

  • Evaluate, select, and formulate best usage of test automation tools for different purposes.

  • Conduct manual functional testing of the Mobile App

  • Build up the automation test Framework.

  • Automation using Appium for iOS and Android platforms.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

