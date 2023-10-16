My client is seeking a Mobile QA Engineer to define and implement test automation strategy including roadmap, tools, framework approach. This is a 12-month contract.
- Appium for automating Mobile Apps
- Proven experience in defining and operationalization of test automation strategy.
- Proven experience in creating and implementing test automation frameworks for large-scale systems in agile development environment.
- Hands-on test automation experience, in a professional software development environment
- In-depth knowledge of a variety of testing techniques and methodologies
- A solid understanding of test-driven development, continuous integration, continuous delivery both in principle and in practice
- Expertise of agile and waterfall testing methodologies
- Experience in both Unit and Integration testing needs with exposure to data virtualization tools.
- Experience in several test automation frameworks, e.g., Selenium, Appium
- Experience with Report Portal for reporting purposes
- Demonstrated experience developing high quality test strategies and test execution specific focus on cross browser/OS and cross device testing.
- Ability to create good acceptance and integration test automation scripts and integrate with Continuous integration and code coverage tools to ensure 80% or higher code coverage.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to work in an unstructured, fast-paced environment.
Technical skills and experience required:
- 3 – 5 years Manual testing experience
- 3 – 5 years Automation testing experience
- 3 – 5 years’ Appium experience
- 3 – 5 years coding C#
- 3 – 5 years Selenium experience
- 3 – 5 years java experience
- Define and implement test automation strategy including roadmap, tools, framework approach.
- Implement, maintain, and improve test automation frameworks.
- Actively work with development and infrastructure teams for integrating test automation as an integral part of Continuous delivery pipeline
- Provide leadership, guidance, training and mentoring to implement test automation within the Mobile Team
- Pro-actively seek to make continuous improvements to test coverage, execution, and automation.
- Evaluate, select, and formulate best usage of test automation tools for different purposes.
- Conduct manual functional testing of the Mobile App
- Build up the automation test Framework.
- Automation using Appium for iOS and Android platforms.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML