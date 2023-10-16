Mobile QA Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

My client is seeking a Mobile QA Engineer to define and implement test automation strategy including roadmap, tools, framework approach. This is a 12-month contract.

Appium for automating Mobile Apps

Proven experience in defining and operationalization of test automation strategy.

Proven experience in creating and implementing test automation frameworks for large-scale systems in agile development environment.

Hands-on test automation experience, in a professional software development environment

In-depth knowledge of a variety of testing techniques and methodologies

A solid understanding of test-driven development, continuous integration, continuous delivery both in principle and in practice

Expertise of agile and waterfall testing methodologies

Experience in both Unit and Integration testing needs with exposure to data virtualization tools.

Experience in several test automation frameworks, e.g., Selenium, Appium

Experience with Report Portal for reporting purposes

Demonstrated experience developing high quality test strategies and test execution specific focus on cross browser/OS and cross device testing.

Ability to create good acceptance and integration test automation scripts and integrate with Continuous integration and code coverage tools to ensure 80% or higher code coverage.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to work in an unstructured, fast-paced environment.

Technical skills and experience required:

3 – 5 years Manual testing experience

3 – 5 years Automation testing experience

3 – 5 years’ Appium experience

3 – 5 years coding C#

3 – 5 years Selenium experience

3 – 5 years java experience

Define and implement test automation strategy including roadmap, tools, framework approach.

Implement, maintain, and improve test automation frameworks.

Actively work with development and infrastructure teams for integrating test automation as an integral part of Continuous delivery pipeline

Provide leadership, guidance, training and mentoring to implement test automation within the Mobile Team

Pro-actively seek to make continuous improvements to test coverage, execution, and automation.

Evaluate, select, and formulate best usage of test automation tools for different purposes.

Conduct manual functional testing of the Mobile App

Build up the automation test Framework.

Automation using Appium for iOS and Android platforms.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position