Mustek adds IBM to security portfolio

Mustek’s Cloudshop has partnered with IBM’s ReaQta division to expand its cybersecurity threat detection and response capabilities.

IBM ‘s ReaQta’s endpoint security solutions are designed to leverage AI to automatically identify and manage threats while remaining undetectable to adversaries. This move will expand Mustek’s capabilities in the extended detection and response market to deliver security with an open approach that extends across disparate tools, data, and hybrid cloud environments.

“Complexity has created a cloak that attackers are operating under, furthering their ability to circumvent defenders,” says JP Gough, executive of cloud, software and solutions at Mustek. “The future of security is open, using technologies that can connect the security insights that are buried across disparate tools and advanced AI to identify and eliminate threats faster than ever before.”

Mustek and IBM Security have come together to provide a unified security platform that enables the integration of data from multiple sources. This will allow customers to detect and respond to threats faster no matter where they occur. The combined platform will also allow customers to quickly address security issues across hybrid cloud environments and protect against advanced threats.

IBM’s signing of ReaQta further differentiates the company’s portfolio of connected, open security tools to unify and speed response to security threats. ReaQta – whose primary business office is in the Netherlands with headquarters in Singapore – has joined the IBM Security business unit. ReaQta was built by an elite group of cybersecurity experts and researchers with AI and machine learning expertise and extensive backgrounds in security operations.

“Our mission at ReaQta has been to better equip the defenders who are tirelessly striving to stay ahead of cyberthreats with advanced technology to quickly identify and block new attacks,” says Daan Haaker, EMEA sales lead at ReaQta. “Joining forces with Mustek will help us expand across South Africa. With this ecosystem that we are building in South Africa, Mustek fits perfectly. We are looking forward to seeing our partnership grow and flourish across the region.”