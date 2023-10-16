.Net Developer

Oct 16, 2023

Our clients are urgently trying to fill their .Net Developer position. .NET Core, MongoDB, Angular are essential and the role is fully remote.
Key Requirements

  • Tech Stack:
  • Key skills include C#, .Net Core, MS SQL, MongoDB
  • HTML / CSS / JavaScript / Angular / Typescript / Bootstrap / JQuery
  • NET specific will include: WCF / Entity Framework
  • Xamarin / MAUI experience beneficial
  • Data analytics experience beneficial
  • Knowledge about Azure services/hosting beneficial
  • Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS
  • Git / Azure Dev Ops
  • Requirements:
  • 7+ years’ exp in C# and the .Net stack
  • Ability to adhere to coding Standards
  • Knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines
  • Understanding basic coding concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, Data access
  • Understanding coding concepts and constructs like lambdas and RegEx
  • Understanding of OOP
  • Understanding the difference between solution architecture and design
  • Design principles and architectural and design patterns
  • Concepts such as IoC
  • SDLC – Agile, Waterfall, ETC
  • Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques
  • Ability to define quality in context of software development
  • Afrikaans Speaking

