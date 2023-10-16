.Net Developer

Our clients are urgently trying to fill their .Net Developer position. .NET Core, MongoDB, Angular are essential and the role is fully remote.

Key Requirements

Tech Stack:

Key skills include C#, .Net Core, MS SQL, MongoDB

HTML / CSS / JavaScript / Angular / Typescript / Bootstrap / JQuery

NET specific will include: WCF / Entity Framework

Xamarin / MAUI experience beneficial

Data analytics experience beneficial

Knowledge about Azure services/hosting beneficial

Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS

Git / Azure Dev Ops

Requirements:

7+ years’ exp in C# and the .Net stack

Ability to adhere to coding Standards

Knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines

Understanding basic coding concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, Data access

Understanding coding concepts and constructs like lambdas and RegEx

Understanding of OOP

Understanding the difference between solution architecture and design

Design principles and architectural and design patterns

Concepts such as IoC

SDLC – Agile, Waterfall, ETC

Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques

Ability to define quality in context of software development

Afrikaans Speaking

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

.Net

DevOps

Agile

HTML

Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position