.Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Oct 16, 2023

Our clients are urgently trying to fill their .Net Developer position. .NET Core, MongoDB, Angular are essential and the role is fully remote.
Key Requirements

  • Tech Stack:
  • Key skills include C#, .Net Core, MS SQL, MongoDB
  • HTML / CSS / JavaScript / Angular / Typescript / Bootstrap / JQuery
  • NET specific will include: WCF / Entity Framework
  • Xamarin / MAUI experience beneficial
  • Data analytics experience beneficial
  • Knowledge about Azure services/hosting beneficial
  • Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS
  • Git / Azure Dev Ops
  • Requirements:
  • 7+ years’ exp in C# and the .Net stack
  • Ability to adhere to coding Standards
  • Knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines
  • Understanding basic coding concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, Data access
  • Understanding coding concepts and constructs like lambdas and RegEx
  • Understanding of OOP
  • Understanding the difference between solution architecture and design
  • Design principles and architectural and design patterns
  • Concepts such as IoC
  • SDLC – Agile, Waterfall, ETC
  • Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques
  • Ability to define quality in context of software development
  • Afrikaans Speaking

