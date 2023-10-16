.Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our clients are urgently trying to fill their .Net Developer position. .NET Core, MongoDB, Angular are essential and the role is fully remote.
Key Requirements
- Tech Stack:
- Key skills include C#, .Net Core, MS SQL, MongoDB
- HTML / CSS / JavaScript / Angular / Typescript / Bootstrap / JQuery
- NET specific will include: WCF / Entity Framework
- Xamarin / MAUI experience beneficial
- Data analytics experience beneficial
- Knowledge about Azure services/hosting beneficial
- Web Services and Networking: RESTful APIs / SOAP / HTTPS
- Git / Azure Dev Ops
- Requirements:
- 7+ years’ exp in C# and the .Net stack
- Ability to adhere to coding Standards
- Knowledge of industry coding standards/guidelines
- Understanding basic coding concepts like Code blocks, flow, IO, FileSystem, Serialization, Configuration, Data access
- Understanding coding concepts and constructs like lambdas and RegEx
- Understanding of OOP
- Understanding the difference between solution architecture and design
- Design principles and architectural and design patterns
- Concepts such as IoC
- SDLC – Agile, Waterfall, ETC
- Knowledge of security concepts, tools and techniques
- Ability to define quality in context of software development
- Afrikaans Speaking
