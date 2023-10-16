Project Manager (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Beacon Valley

Our client is a highly skilled team of software engineers, front-end developers, and UX/UI designers. They specialise in developing elegant solutions for intricate problems. They prioritise creating a dynamic and nurturing environment that empowers and uplifts each team member, fostering success in both personal and professional spheres. With their expertise in custom software development, front-end development, API development, and UX/UI design, they can effectively deliver solutions for any requirement, regardless of its complexity.

Role Responsibilities:

Communicate resourcing, timelines, and client expectations to ensure efficient project delivery.

Collaborate with clients to gather thorough requirements and communicate them effectively to the development team.

Assist in proposal generation, quoting, and identifying growth opportunities for existing clients.

Manage change control processes and facilitate timely and effective communication with all stakeholders.

Coordinate and schedule meetings, including regular agile ceremonies and ad hoc sessions with project stakeholders.

Ensure the team follows agile best practices, including estimation, iteration, and frequent releases of production-ready code.

Take ownership of team management tasks, such as addressing blockers, escalating issues, and fostering team building.

Monitor project progress, provide accurate reports, and maintain project documentation.

Manage invoicing and follow-up to ensure timely payments.

Proactively identify and address skills gaps through training and certifications, working with the Manager to set goals and deadlines.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Having a relevant tertiary qualification would be advantageous (e.g., BSc Computer Science).

Scrum Master certification is preferred.

Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience.

Previous experience in software development, asset management, banking, or digital agency is desirable.

Job ID:

J104380

Desired Skills:

Project Management

SDLC

Asset Management

