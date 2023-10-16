Senior Business Analyst

GoldenRule is recruiting for one of their major clients that are renowned in the insurance industry. We are in search for a Senior Business Analyst for a 12 month contract, renewable based on performance.

The Analyst will be required to help the team members to map, analyse and document the requirements. The Analyst will be expected to participate in all Agile ceremonies, create, update and test user stories in Azure DevOps.

Requirements include:

BSc Computer Science, BSc Information Systems, BCom or equivalent Strong academic record from a nationally recognized institution

Minimum 3 years Business Analysis experience.

Minimum 5 years Data Analysis exposure

Experience in the delivery of large scale and complex custom development projects; and

Minimum 3 years Agile experience.

Knowledge:

Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring

Elicitation

Requirements Management and Communication

Enterprise Analysis

Requirements Analysis

Solution Assessment and Validation

Research Methodology and Frameworks

Ability to analyse multiple complex sources of data and translate them into simple business briefs plans.

Advantageous:

– Knowledge of Source-to-Target Mapping

– Practical knowledge of Data Warehouse builds and development.

– Knowledge of data profiling and data quality

– Knowledge of ETL Data Structures

– Knowledge of data integration

– Knowledge of data archiving and lineage

– Knowledge of application and Datawarehouse testing

– Knowledge of ETL operations

– Knowledge of Meta Data (Process, Technical, and Business)

Practical knowledge of the business process management notation (BPMN)

General understanding of Technology in an Enterprise Organisation

Excellent organisational and time management skills

Able to work with multiple technical and business groups in a large organisation.

Practical knowledge of the entire suite of analysis and modelling techniques using the Unified Modelling Language (UML)

Microsoft Office Word, PowerPoint, Excel, M365, Azure Devops and SharePoint Skills

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

