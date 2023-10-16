Senior IT Support Engineer (On-site)

The IT problem solving hero – simplifying one user life at a time

Is this you?

Ready to be our IT Support Engineer Master? You’ll tackle tech puzzles, soothe stressed users, and make tech troubles vanish. Your mission? Installation, maintenance and support of the company’s IT systems and providing end-user technical assistance and troubleshooting, specifically to the Cape Town office. Your secret weapons? A blend of tech smarts and excellent communication skills.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Daily management of the SA IT function, specifically, responding to and resolving incoming helpdesk tickets, and basic IT knowledge transfer to users and junior team members. Our Cape Town team also manage the BCP facilities for the office which includes remote management of these systems and escalation to Vendors when required. Technical support, system support, helpdesk management, documentation and knowledge management, collaboration and communication.

Where you’ll be doing it

A Global financial services company, based at Century Falls, part of the Global IT Team.

What you’ll need

Second level IT support experience – 2 to 4 years preferable. Good analytical and problem-solving skills. The ability to own sections of projects and deliver the project work over and above the day to day end user support. Time management and communication skills are essential. Good interpersonal and customer care skills with an ability to assess each employees IT knowledge levels. Strong team player able to work effectively with diverse client groups, with ability to problem solve individually and in a group as well as handling multiple tasks concurrently. the ability to establish the relevant priorities of each is essential. Experience with past and present Microsoft Windows PC and Server configurations deployed in a networked environment including On Prem and Cloud. Good accurate records keeping, creation of solution guides for the helpdesk tickets where appropriate.

What you’ll get

A highly competitive annual salary as well as benefits such as 25 days annual leave, paid maternity and paternity leave. Medical Aid, Trust scheme and group risk benefits. A comprehensive employee assistance program that includes physical wellbeing, mental well-being, financial wellbeing and legal support. A full Educational and learning Academy that supports continuous formal training and development.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Lyrichia on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Exchange administration

Microsoft Servers

Remote Desktop Services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

