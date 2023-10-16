Foused on driving financial inclusion, our Client’s electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.
You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a Senior Mobile Developer.
Location: Sandton
Requirements
- At least 5 years of experience developing Mobile applications
- SAFe Certification is a plus
- Highly skilled in Mobile technologies (Android SDK, Java, Kotlin is a nice to have)
- Experience in developing and consuming REST and GraphQL services
- Solid understanding of mobile UI/UX design principles
- Strong understanding of mobile development frameworks and technologies, such as React Native
- Experienced using Android Studio
- Good understanding of design patterns
- Working knowledge in cloud-native technologies is desired
- Security principles and standards for Mobile development
- Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Familiarity with back-end mobile development using Node.js, .Net, or similar frameworks
- Exposure to Low Code technologies is beneficial
Core Responsibilities
- Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scripting
- Perform maintenance programming
- Develop unit tests
Desired Skills:
- Rest
- GraphQL
- UI/UX
- React Native
- Android Studio
- NodeJs
- .Net