Senior Network Administrator

Skills and Experience
- Minimum of 5 years working experience in a Senior Network Administration role.
- Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies.
- Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies.
- Strong knowledge of Windows operating system:
- Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN
- Microsoft Windows Servers 2016/2019
- Microsoft Office 365
- TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
- Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments:
- VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
- Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA.
- Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture:
- Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
- Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
- Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols.
- LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
- VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Hands-on approach.
- Ability to manage SLAs with service providers.
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
Qualifications
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
- National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage.
- Any network qualification (i.e., CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Cisco Systems
- FortiGate
- Local Area Networks (LAN)
- Networking