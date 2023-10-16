Senior Network Administrator

Oct 16, 2023

Skills and Experience

  • Minimum of 5 years working experience in a Senior Network Administration role.
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies.
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies.
  • Strong knowledge of Windows operating system:
    • Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN
    • Microsoft Windows Servers 2016/2019
    • Microsoft Office 365
    • TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
  • Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments:
    • VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
  • Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA.
  • Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture:
    • Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
    • Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
    • Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols.
    • LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
    • VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Hands-on approach.
  • Ability to manage SLAs with service providers.
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Qualifications

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
  • National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage.
  • Any network qualification (i.e., CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco Systems
  • FortiGate
  • Local Area Networks (LAN)
  • Networking

