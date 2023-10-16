Senior Python Developer – Finance Industry – R1Mil – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently seeking the expertise of an experienced Senior Python Developer in Cape Town (Hybrid).
Responsibilities
- Performing coding assignments
- Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality
- Creating and implementing design plans
- Analyzing code segments regularly
- Delegating tasks to team members
- Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments
- Managing a small team of junior developers
- Periodic first-line operational support handling queries internally from Retail Capital and from Partners
- Deliver software as planned through our agile methodology
- Being able to work in a team, reviewing code from others and being able to process feedback constructively
- Create automated tests (where possible) to confirm the ongoing reliability of the code
- Upskill and learn new technologies using various educational resources available
- Mentor less-experienced developers and help them improve their coding through constructive feedback
- Help to support with resolving bugs when required
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science/Information technology or equivalent experience (5+ years)
- 7+ years’ relevant experience in Software development
- Knowledge and experience with one or more development methodologies
- Experience in developing engineering processes
- Extensive knowledge of software development and its technologies
- Strong knowledge of Javascript, Python, and PostqreSQL
- Solid experience in coding
- Strong knowledge of user interfaces
- Strong knowledge of HTML and web frameworks
- Good with communication
- Good time management skills
- Must believe in agile methodologies and love collaborations
Benefits:
- Salary: R900K/yr – [URL Removed] salary negotiable
- Training & Development
- Paid Time Off (PTO) (if applicable)
