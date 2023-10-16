Senior Python Developer – Finance Industry – R1Mil

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently seeking the expertise of an experienced Senior Python Developer in Cape Town (Hybrid).

Responsibilities

Performing coding assignments

Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality

Creating and implementing design plans

Analyzing code segments regularly

Delegating tasks to team members

Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments

Managing a small team of junior developers

Periodic first-line operational support handling queries internally from Retail Capital and from Partners

Deliver software as planned through our agile methodology

Being able to work in a team, reviewing code from others and being able to process feedback constructively

Create automated tests (where possible) to confirm the ongoing reliability of the code

Upskill and learn new technologies using various educational resources available

Mentor less-experienced developers and help them improve their coding through constructive feedback

Help to support with resolving bugs when required

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science/Information technology or equivalent experience (5+ years)

7+ years’ relevant experience in Software development

Knowledge and experience with one or more development methodologies

Experience in developing engineering processes

Extensive knowledge of software development and its technologies

Strong knowledge of Javascript, Python, and PostqreSQL

Solid experience in coding

Strong knowledge of user interfaces

Strong knowledge of HTML and web frameworks

Good with communication

Good time management skills

Must believe in agile methodologies and love collaborations



Benefits:



Salary: R900K/yr – [URL Removed] salary negotiable

Training & Development

Paid Time Off (PTO) (if applicable)

Desired Skills:

