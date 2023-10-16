Senior Systems Administrator

Elevate Your Career as a Senior Systems Administrator!

Ready to take your IT expertise to the next level? Our client is in search of a Senior Systems Administrator to join their dynamic team in Pretoria on a 12-month contract. If you hold a Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology, or related fields and boast at least five years of relevant IT Systems Administration experience, we want to hear from you!

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

A minimum of five years of relevant IT Systems Administration experience – your foundation in IT excellence.

Knowledge and Experience (Mandatory):

Process control, enhancement, and continuous improvement processes – your efficiency mastery.

Linux server administration – your Linux command center.

Ansible – your automation and orchestration magic.

Docker (Compose, Swarm) – your containerization expertise.

Libvirt KVM/QEMU virtualization – your virtual world wizardry.

PostgreSQL/PostGIS – your relational database prowess.

Python 2.x/3.x – your coding versatility.

Django 2/3 – your web application framework proficiency.

Architectures and technologies related to networks, databases, servers, operating systems, applications, backups, proxies, DNS, email, cloud, and desktop disciplines – your IT ecosystem understanding.

Data Center operations – your infrastructure orchestration excellence.

Project management – your project leadership.

Desirable Knowledge and Experience (Not Mandatory):

Geoserver – shaping geospatial data.

RabbitMQ and Redis – your data messaging skills.

Keycloak – your authentication and authorization expertise.

QGIS and ArcGIS – your geospatial intelligence.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud – your cloud domain knowledge.

Ready to lead in IT systems administration and drive innovation? Send your resume and cover letter.

Elevate your career and be part of our IT revolution. Apply now and let’s shape the future of IT together!

#SystemsAdministrator #TechInnovation #PretoriaJobs

Desired Skills:

Docker

Linux

Systems Administration

About The Employer:

Government Department

Learn more/Apply for this position