Senior Systems Support FACT – Readvertisement at Air Traffic and Navigation Services – Western Cape

Introduction

ATNS is responsible for air traffic control in approximately 10% of the worlds airspace. Over and above traditional air traffic control, we also provide aeronautical information for planning purposes, search and rescue coordination services, the maintenance of a reliable navigation infrastructure, training services, and many more.

Our Vision:

To be the preferred supplier of air traffic, navigation, training and associated services to the African continent and surrounding regions.

Our Mission:

To provide safe, orderly, expeditious and efficient air traffic, navigation, training and associated services.

Description

Applications are invited for the position of Senior Systems Support FACT (Peromnes Grade 8) based at ATNS Cape Town. The successful applicant will be reporting to the Supervisor: EUS.

Overview

ATNS seeks a candidate to provide administration and maintenance of high-level back-end IT systems and servers in Cape Town server room and nationally as required.

Major Activities

Assist in the definition and review the ICT systems strategy and plans upgrade based on supplier/ vendor technology road maps.

Perform and contribute towards the upgrade of ICT systems and ensure that systems software is on the latest acceptable version.

Deploy and manage Azure Infrastructure and services.

Microsoft 365 Administration.

Respond to all ICT systems services calls effectively and timeously.

Serve as an escalation point from and to End User Support team members.

Manage and monitor user’s PC’s, VMware, storage Platforms (EMC/ HP, Dell and NetApp), Server Platforms, Citrix, Active directory, Exchange, Backup, file/ Print system at all ATNS sites.

Manage and monitor SLAs relating to ICT systems.

Analyses user calls and incidents to report on and identify operational trends for future ICT requirements.

Maintain the ICT systems resilience through effective management of server platforms and back-up technologies.

Ensure the resolution of Support Services issues through the facilitation between stakeholders.

Manage ICT systems in line with ITIL and ISO guidelines.

Manage and ensure repair practices are adhered to including product warrantees and best practices.

Manage knowledge base of common faults experienced by users and their resolution.

Administer ICT disaster recovery and backup environments.

Administer domain policies to ensure security and integrity.

Responsible for implementation of ICT Support Service-related projects according to agreed plan and acceptance testing.

Ensure compliance of the security policy through effective management of security events.

Adhere to all IT policies, procedures and standards relating to ICT systems.

Ensure and report on IT DRP exercises that are conducted with business on all ICT Support Service systems.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

National Diploma in IT or Certification in MCSE

Certification in:

– ITIL and Azure Administration.- VMware, Storage and Server Platforms (Added advantage)

Minimum Experience:?

7 years’ experience in the IT environment of which 3 years should be in a senior systems support role looking after the management, operation, maintenance and support of ICT hardware and software systems, which include WAN, LAN, Servers, desktops, mobile devices, and software systems.

Minimum of 7 years direct experience with the following:

– Active Directory- Back-up systems- Server hardware- VMWARE- Citrix and SAN environments- WAN and LAN Support- End User Support

Desired Skills:

Good Communication Skills

Problem Solving

Customer Service

