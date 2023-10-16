Software Developer at Southern Oil

Main Purpose
The purpose of this role is developing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions.
Key Performance Areas
- Translate user requirements into development specifications
- Develop the software solution on the platform
- Test software solutions
- Implement the completed or in-progress software solutions from concept to live environment
- Improve software solutions based on user feedback
- Design, develop and implement upgrades to existing systems
- Perform maintenance on existing software solutions
- Design and create software solutions to replace manual tasks in the Analysts department
Health and Safety
- Participate in safety forums created by Soill for example safety meetings and safety talks
- Follow-up on any activities assigned through safety meetings / committees / representatives / management
- Report all safety incidents to the relevant people
- Attend safety education and refresher programmes
- Comply with safety policies and procedures at Soill
- Distribute safety information as and when required
- Wear protective clothing (where applicable) at all times
- Minimum Requirements
Qualification and Experience
- A relevant Bachelor Degree featuring Software programming recommended
- Minimum of 2 years of relevant working experience
- Experience in SQL development will be advantageous
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes
- Demonstrated Analytical abilities
- Proficiency in SQL
- Information and technology proficiency
- Strong analytical aptitude
- Ability to analyse and optimize
- Excellent communication skills
- Attention to detail and accuracy
- Strong mathematical Aptitude
SOILL VALUES
Ownership
- Accountability and Responsibility
Respect
- We treat other’s how we want to be treated
Strengths-Focused
- Together we achieve more
Excellence
- Creating a high performance culture
Transparency
- Open and Effective communication
Integrity
- We walk our talk
The opportunity listed has minimum requirements listed and management reserves the right to use additional or other relevant information as criteria for short listing.
Remuneration and benefits will be commensurate with the seniority of the role and in compliance with company policy and practice.
We welcome applications from all suitably qualified candidates, but South African citizens will have a distinct advantage.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Analytical
- Optimization
- Communication
- Attention to detail
- Accuracy
- Mathematical Aptitude
- Software Programming
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Established in 1993, SOILL is the largest canola crusher and canola oil manufacturer in Africa.
SOILL is known for its reputable FMCG brands such as the B-well range of products, Nuts about Cooking and African Gold.
Our mission is to be a profitable and sustainable leader in developing and producing high-quality health products in the edible oils industry. We strive to uplift the community and build a prosperous workforce. Our employees are purpose-driven, results-orientated and community-focused. That is why we seek people passionate and enthusiastic about achieving their maximum potential. In turn, we support their development and provide continued growth opportunities – which impact the growth of our business.