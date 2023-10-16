Software Developer at Southern Oil – Western Cape Swellendam Part 1

Main Purpose

The purpose of this role is developing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions.

Key Performance Areas

Translate user requirements into development specifications

Develop the software solution on the platform

Test software solutions

Implement the completed or in-progress software solutions from concept to live environment

Improve software solutions based on user feedback

Design, develop and implement upgrades to existing systems

Perform maintenance on existing software solutions

Design and create software solutions to replace manual tasks in the Analysts department

Health and Safety

Participate in safety forums created by Soill for example safety meetings and safety talks

Follow-up on any activities assigned through safety meetings / committees / representatives / management

Report all safety incidents to the relevant people

Attend safety education and refresher programmes

Comply with safety policies and procedures at Soill

Distribute safety information as and when required

Wear protective clothing (where applicable) at all times

Minimum Requirements

Qualification and Experience

A relevant Bachelor Degree featuring Software programming recommended

Minimum of 2 years of relevant working experience

Experience in SQL development will be advantageous

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes

Demonstrated Analytical abilities

Proficiency in SQL

Information and technology proficiency

Strong analytical aptitude

Ability to analyse and optimize

Excellent communication skills

Attention to detail and accuracy

Strong mathematical Aptitude

SOILL VALUES

Ownership

Accountability and Responsibility

Respect

We treat other’s how we want to be treated

Strengths-Focused

Together we achieve more

Excellence

Creating a high performance culture

Transparency

Open and Effective communication

Integrity

We walk our talk

The opportunity listed has minimum requirements listed and management reserves the right to use additional or other relevant information as criteria for short listing.

Remuneration and benefits will be commensurate with the seniority of the role and in compliance with company policy and practice.

We welcome applications from all suitably qualified candidates, but South African citizens will have a distinct advantage.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Analytical

Optimization

Communication

Attention to detail

Accuracy

Mathematical Aptitude

Software Programming

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Established in 1993, SOILL is the largest canola crusher and canola oil manufacturer in Africa.

SOILL is known for its reputable FMCG brands such as the B-well range of products, Nuts about Cooking and African Gold.

Our mission is to be a profitable and sustainable leader in developing and producing high-quality health products in the edible oils industry. We strive to uplift the community and build a prosperous workforce. Our employees are purpose-driven, results-orientated and community-focused. That is why we seek people passionate and enthusiastic about achieving their maximum potential. In turn, we support their development and provide continued growth opportunities – which impact the growth of our business.

