Software Development Team Lead

Minimum education (essential):

BSc in Computer Science / Engineering or other applicable technical discipline

Minimum education (desirable):

Honors / MSc in computer science / engineering or other applicable technical discipline

Minimum applicable experience (years):

7+ years working experience

2+ years of managing a team

Required nature of experience:

Hands on Android software developer having been responsible for the development and maintenance of 1 or more projects.

Line management of Android developers (and iOS devs a plus)

Team culture, coaching and development

System development coordination

Project management

Project implementation management.

Documentation

Use sound engineering practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.

Experience with using Firebase insert technical skills here

Desired Skills:

APIs

Architecture

Development

Git

Java

Kotlin

Management

About The Employer:

Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Mobile Development Lead. This is the team who thrives on Challenging Ideas, eagerly embrace feedback, and adopt practical approaches. Responsible for motivating employees and bringing about win-win agreements within the team. Efficiently structure sprints and teams to partner together, allowing for tasks to be completed faster; ultimately speeding up time to market.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund Contribution

Annual Bonuses

