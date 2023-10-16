Software Development Team Lead

Minimum education (essential):
BSc in Computer Science / Engineering or other applicable technical discipline
Minimum education (desirable):
Honors / MSc in computer science / engineering or other applicable technical discipline
Minimum applicable experience (years):
7+ years working experience
2+ years of managing a team
Required nature of experience:
- Hands on Android software developer having been responsible for the development and maintenance of 1 or more projects.
- Line management of Android developers (and iOS devs a plus)
- Team culture, coaching and development
- System development coordination
- Project management
- Project implementation management.
- Documentation
- Use sound engineering practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.
- Experience with using Firebase insert technical skills here
Desired Skills:
- APIs
- Architecture
- Development
- Git
- Java
- Kotlin
- Management
About The Employer:
Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Mobile Development Lead. This is the team who thrives on Challenging Ideas, eagerly embrace feedback, and adopt practical approaches. Responsible for motivating employees and bringing about win-win agreements within the team. Efficiently structure sprints and teams to partner together, allowing for tasks to be completed faster; ultimately speeding up time to market.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund Contribution
- Annual Bonuses