Software Development Team Lead – Gauteng Garsfontein

Oct 16, 2023

Minimum education (essential):
BSc in Computer Science / Engineering or other applicable technical discipline

Minimum education (desirable):
Honors / MSc in computer science / engineering or other applicable technical discipline

Minimum applicable experience (years):
7+ years working experience
2+ years of managing a team

Required nature of experience:

  • Hands on Android software developer having been responsible for the development and maintenance of 1 or more projects.
  • Line management of Android developers (and iOS devs a plus)
  • Team culture, coaching and development
  • System development coordination
  • Project management
  • Project implementation management.
  • Documentation
  • Use sound engineering practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.
  • Experience with using Firebase insert technical skills here

Desired Skills:

  • APIs
  • Architecture
  • Development
  • Git
  • Java
  • Kotlin
  • Management

About The Employer:

Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Mobile Development Lead. This is the team who thrives on Challenging Ideas, eagerly embrace feedback, and adopt practical approaches. Responsible for motivating employees and bringing about win-win agreements within the team. Efficiently structure sprints and teams to partner together, allowing for tasks to be completed faster; ultimately speeding up time to market.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund Contribution
  • Annual Bonuses

