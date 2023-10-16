Software Engineer- Cape Town – Western Cape Pinelands

Oct 16, 2023

Introduction:
Our client is South Africa’s premier independent ATM deployer installing convenience ATM’s into shopping centre, retail, petroleum, leisure and hospitality locations countrywide

Responsibilities / Duties:

  • Develop systems to enhance business productivity, improve overall business efficiencies and maximize business profitability.
  • Develop new service offerings on terminals, ensure that the network of ATMs
  • maintains maximum uptime and that no ATM transaction fails owing to substandard technology.
  • Conceptualize and develop technological innovation that will position our client to be the leading ATM deployer in Africa.
  • Write, modify, and improve current and new IT systems.
  • Manage and improve ATM monitoring software and systems.
  • Observe, test, diagnose and resolve faults in the software.
  • Write and test code, and then refine and rewrite as necessary.
  • Evaluate and implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering.
  • Work with other IT specialists both internally and externally
  • Provide regular training to users and other IT personnel on all systems and provide technical support.
  • Provide the company with software code and documentation pertinent to all systems developed.
  • Ensure that adequate backups and redundancy is in place for all code and systems.
  • Project manage systems projects as needed.
  • Be involved with optimal network configuration and improvement.
  • Manage and improve system hardware, software, communications and network infrastructure.
  • Be available and on standby for production system issues.
  • Responding to urgent business issues with relevant urgency
  • Proactively suggest improvements to current processes and systems
  • Serve as a technical expert to achieve the most cost-efficient technology solution across projects within ATM Systems
  • Suggest alternative technical solutions to meet client requirements more efficiently, with greater flexibility and longer life.
  • Achieve excellence in the business by identifying and implementing industry best practice.

Minimum requirements:

  • National Senior Certificate
  • Relevant IT degree (B.Eng, B.Sc) or equivalent qualification
  • Knowledge of ISO 8583 interchange message specification is beneficial.
  • Development experience coding in C++, Python or Golang would be advantageous.
  • Web development in Django or JavaScript and database experience with MYSQL would be beneficial
  • 3 years prior experience as an EFT/Switching developer is highly advantageous.
  • Prior experience working unsupervised and to [URL Removed]
  • A great ‘do whatever it takes’ attitude
  • Attention to detail and high degree of accuracy
  • Responsible, reliable, work systematically and have a high degree of personal integrity
  • Professional verbal and written communications skills
  • Follow procedures with a structured approach to problem-solving
  • Highly organized with a strong work ethic
  • Able to think-out-the-box and generate new ideas
  • Able to manage own time effectively

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Django
  • C++
  • ISO 8583
  • MYSQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

