Software Engineer- Cape Town

Introduction:

Our client is South Africa’s premier independent ATM deployer installing convenience ATM’s into shopping centre, retail, petroleum, leisure and hospitality locations countrywide

Responsibilities / Duties:

Develop systems to enhance business productivity, improve overall business efficiencies and maximize business profitability.

Develop new service offerings on terminals, ensure that the network of ATMs

maintains maximum uptime and that no ATM transaction fails owing to substandard technology.

Conceptualize and develop technological innovation that will position our client to be the leading ATM deployer in Africa.

Write, modify, and improve current and new IT systems.

Manage and improve ATM monitoring software and systems.

Observe, test, diagnose and resolve faults in the software.

Write and test code, and then refine and rewrite as necessary.

Evaluate and implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering.

Work with other IT specialists both internally and externally

Provide regular training to users and other IT personnel on all systems and provide technical support.

Provide the company with software code and documentation pertinent to all systems developed.

Ensure that adequate backups and redundancy is in place for all code and systems.

Project manage systems projects as needed.

Be involved with optimal network configuration and improvement.

Manage and improve system hardware, software, communications and network infrastructure.

Be available and on standby for production system issues.

Responding to urgent business issues with relevant urgency

Proactively suggest improvements to current processes and systems

Serve as a technical expert to achieve the most cost-efficient technology solution across projects within ATM Systems

Suggest alternative technical solutions to meet client requirements more efficiently, with greater flexibility and longer life.

Achieve excellence in the business by identifying and implementing industry best practice.

Minimum requirements:

National Senior Certificate

Relevant IT degree (B.Eng, B.Sc) or equivalent qualification

Knowledge of ISO 8583 interchange message specification is beneficial.

Development experience coding in C++, Python or Golang would be advantageous.

Web development in Django or JavaScript and database experience with MYSQL would be beneficial

3 years prior experience as an EFT/Switching developer is highly advantageous.

Prior experience working unsupervised and to [URL Removed]

A great ‘do whatever it takes’ attitude

Attention to detail and high degree of accuracy

Responsible, reliable, work systematically and have a high degree of personal integrity

Professional verbal and written communications skills

Follow procedures with a structured approach to problem-solving

Highly organized with a strong work ethic

Able to think-out-the-box and generate new ideas

Able to manage own time effectively

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

Django

C++

ISO 8583

MYSQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

