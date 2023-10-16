Software Engineer- Cape Town

Introduction:
Our client is South Africa’s premier independent ATM deployer installing convenience ATM’s into shopping centre, retail, petroleum, leisure and hospitality locations countrywide
Responsibilities / Duties:
- Develop systems to enhance business productivity, improve overall business efficiencies and maximize business profitability.
- Develop new service offerings on terminals, ensure that the network of ATMs
- maintains maximum uptime and that no ATM transaction fails owing to substandard technology.
- Conceptualize and develop technological innovation that will position our client to be the leading ATM deployer in Africa.
- Write, modify, and improve current and new IT systems.
- Manage and improve ATM monitoring software and systems.
- Observe, test, diagnose and resolve faults in the software.
- Write and test code, and then refine and rewrite as necessary.
- Evaluate and implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering.
- Work with other IT specialists both internally and externally
- Provide regular training to users and other IT personnel on all systems and provide technical support.
- Provide the company with software code and documentation pertinent to all systems developed.
- Ensure that adequate backups and redundancy is in place for all code and systems.
- Project manage systems projects as needed.
- Be involved with optimal network configuration and improvement.
- Manage and improve system hardware, software, communications and network infrastructure.
- Be available and on standby for production system issues.
- Responding to urgent business issues with relevant urgency
- Proactively suggest improvements to current processes and systems
- Serve as a technical expert to achieve the most cost-efficient technology solution across projects within ATM Systems
- Suggest alternative technical solutions to meet client requirements more efficiently, with greater flexibility and longer life.
- Achieve excellence in the business by identifying and implementing industry best practice.
Minimum requirements:
- National Senior Certificate
- Relevant IT degree (B.Eng, B.Sc) or equivalent qualification
- Knowledge of ISO 8583 interchange message specification is beneficial.
- Development experience coding in C++, Python or Golang would be advantageous.
- Web development in Django or JavaScript and database experience with MYSQL would be beneficial
- 3 years prior experience as an EFT/Switching developer is highly advantageous.
- Prior experience working unsupervised and to [URL Removed]
- A great ‘do whatever it takes’ attitude
- Attention to detail and high degree of accuracy
- Responsible, reliable, work systematically and have a high degree of personal integrity
- Professional verbal and written communications skills
- Follow procedures with a structured approach to problem-solving
- Highly organized with a strong work ethic
- Able to think-out-the-box and generate new ideas
- Able to manage own time effectively
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- Django
- C++
- ISO 8583
- MYSQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree