Software Engineer Python

Our client is a leading tech company specializing in remote monitoring systems and power solutions. They provide innovative design, engineering, and procurement services to the mobile telecommunications sector across Africa and Asia. Their technology is known for its robustness and effectiveness in the industry, making them a top choice for major telecom companies.

We are seeking a dynamic and driven Software Engineer who is ready to ascend to a team leadership position. As part of an outstanding technology development team, you’ll have the opportunity to help expand the software capabilities of our client’s cutting-edge edge intelligence device. This role promises career growth, industry exposure, and the chance to work with some of the best minds in the field.

Responsibilities:

– Take ownership of the Python codebase’s architecture.

– Develop and maintain the codebase.

– Lead small teams to expand code functionality.

– Coordinate teams to ensure seamless operation of multiple coding modules.

– Provide guidance to junior team members and help expand their skills.

– Debug code and apply fixes.

Requirements:

– Proficiency in Python (minimum of 3 years of experience).

– Experience working on Linux (minimum of 2 years of experience).

– Knowledge of communication interfaces like Ethernet, UART, RS485, CANBUS, I2C etc.

– Familiarity with communication standards such as MQTT, Modbus, SNPM.

– Experience using GitHub and Python flask web endpoints.

Desired Skills:

Python

Linux

GitHub

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

