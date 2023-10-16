SQL Back-End Developer / Software Support Engineer (On-site) TB

- The main purpose of this position is to work with the support team and resolve software relatedissues logged with the team and to report directly to the Line Manager.
- Provide 3rd and 4th level software support on all company related software packages locallyand internationally.
- Manage and log support calls received from customers or any of our distributors inSouth Africa or internationally.
- Work in close relationship with the software developers in solving problems and newdevelopment implementations.
- Coordinate and manage any support project required for either a customer or company distributors.
- Report and document any bugs and/or bug fixes experienced on software/hardwareproducts.
- Identify any product problems and possible new features for future developments.
- Follow-up on support calls to strategic Distributors and/or Branches.
- Provide software training on all products if required to do so on a daily basis.
- Assist in the implementation of support tools/processes and the management thereof.
- Manage and maintain a global knowledgebase.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications & experience required:
- Software backend support experience for at least 2 years.
- Excellent English writing and communication skills (will be dealing with international branches and clients).
- Must have a valid driver’s license and own car.
- Azure DevOps experience preferred.
- Senior Certificate with relevant IT Degree/IT Diploma.
- Microsoft SQL Certification preferred.
- Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) advantage.
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Cosmos DB Developer / Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Fundamentals (advantage).
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate / Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals (advantage).
Technical skills and experience required:
- Good SQL query writing skills and overall good SQL knowledge.
- Windows server maintenance skills (basic).
Desired Skills:
- SQL Back End Developer
- SQL
- SQL Support Engineer