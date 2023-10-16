SQL Back-End Developer / Software Support Engineer (On-site) TB

  • The main purpose of this position is to work with the support team and resolve software relatedissues logged with the team and to report directly to the Line Manager.

  • Provide 3rd and 4th level software support on all company related software packages locallyand internationally.

  • Manage and log support calls received from customers or any of our distributors inSouth Africa or internationally.

  • Work in close relationship with the software developers in solving problems and newdevelopment implementations.

  • Coordinate and manage any support project required for either a customer or company distributors.

  • Report and document any bugs and/or bug fixes experienced on software/hardwareproducts.

  • Identify any product problems and possible new features for future developments.

  • Follow-up on support calls to strategic Distributors and/or Branches.

  • Provide software training on all products if required to do so on a daily basis.

  • Assist in the implementation of support tools/processes and the management thereof.

  • Manage and maintain a global knowledgebase.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications & experience required:

  • Software backend support experience for at least 2 years.

  • Excellent English writing and communication skills (will be dealing with international branches and clients).

  • Must have a valid driver’s license and own car.

  • Azure DevOps experience preferred.

  • Senior Certificate with relevant IT Degree/IT Diploma.

  • Microsoft SQL Certification preferred.

  • Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) advantage.

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Cosmos DB Developer / Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Fundamentals (advantage).

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate / Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals (advantage).

Technical skills and experience required:

  • Good SQL query writing skills and overall good SQL knowledge.

  • Windows server maintenance skills (basic).

Desired Skills:

