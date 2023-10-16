Technical Support Agent

Our client in the gambling sector would like to recruit a Cape Town-based Technical Support Agent in their Technical Support Department with previous Technical Contact Centre experience. This position reports to the Gaming Technical Support Manager.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Effective management of customer faults and queries (Escalation/notification) via the CRM system to minimize machine downtime

Apply technical knowledge of the Limited Payout Machines “(LPM’s)” when troubleshooting faults and queries

Effective use of the National Central Electronic Monitoring System (“NCEMS”) when performing tasks and resolving LPM faults

Demonstrate a high level of customer service at all times through adherence to contact center SLA’s and key performance indicators “(KPI’s”)

Ensure that player dispute resolution procedures are followed and performed timeously

Ensure compliance with internal and external policies, procedures, and regulations with all related regulatory authorities.

QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED:

Grade 12

English, with a second and/or third language, would be advantageous

Technical troubleshooting experience

Call/Contact center experience

The ability To focus on results, managing work, planning, and organizing­ To multi-task, using multiple systems and contact center applications simultaneously.­ To express potential through adaptability, initiating action, work standards, innovation, and stress tolerance­ To communicate verbally and in writing (English) with all levels of management, customers, and third-party service providers To interact effectively through communication, building customer loyalty and trust, managing conflict, negotiation and gaining commitment­ To achieve goals by contributing to team successes and follow up­ To work shifts

Desired Skills:

Multitasking

goal driven

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position