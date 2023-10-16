Our client in the gambling sector would like to recruit a Cape Town-based Technical Support Agent in their Technical Support Department with previous Technical Contact Centre experience. This position reports to the Gaming Technical Support Manager.
RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE POSITION INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:
- Effective management of customer faults and queries (Escalation/notification) via the CRM system to minimize machine downtime
- Apply technical knowledge of the Limited Payout Machines “(LPM’s)” when troubleshooting faults and queries
- Effective use of the National Central Electronic Monitoring System (“NCEMS”) when performing tasks and resolving LPM faults
- Demonstrate a high level of customer service at all times through adherence to contact center SLA’s and key performance indicators “(KPI’s”)
- Ensure that player dispute resolution procedures are followed and performed timeously
- Ensure compliance with internal and external policies, procedures, and regulations with all related regulatory authorities.
QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED:
- Grade 12
- English, with a second and/or third language, would be advantageous
- Technical troubleshooting experience
- Call/Contact center experience
- The ability To focus on results, managing work, planning, and organizing To multi-task, using multiple systems and contact center applications simultaneously. To express potential through adaptability, initiating action, work standards, innovation, and stress tolerance To communicate verbally and in writing (English) with all levels of management, customers, and third-party service providers To interact effectively through communication, building customer loyalty and trust, managing conflict, negotiation and gaining commitment To achieve goals by contributing to team successes and follow up To work shifts
Desired Skills:
- Multitasking
- goal driven
- Communication And Interpersonal Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate