As a UI Front End Developer, you will play a pivotal role in enabling the business to achieve its objectives efficiently by designing, maintaining, and enhancing the IT systems, databases, and reports.
Key Responsibilities:
- Designing, developing, enhancing, and maintaining computer systems.
- Writing technical specifications and documentation.
- Participating in and contributing to technical forums.
- Continuously optimizing applications for improved efficiency.
- Implementing and developing reports on MS PowerBi.
- Conducting unit testing to identify and resolve issues and challenges.
- Writing clean code following industry standards.
- Reviewing and guiding Junior & Intermediate Developers to ensure efficient code writing.
- Engaging with stakeholders and providing user support on application systems.
- Conducting ongoing research for continuous improvement and innovation.
- Providing support and coaching to Junior and Intermediate developers, ensuring compliance with system architecture, standards, and procedures.
Job Requirements:
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Industry Diploma in Information Technology or Degree in BSC.
- 6 to 10 years of relevant experience.
- Development Certificate (advantageous).
Technical Competencies:
- Advanced knowledge of HTML/ASP/Entity Framework.
- Advanced knowledge of MVC.
- Experience with Unit Testing.
- Advanced knowledge & Experience of Microsoft SQL 2019 and higher database technology, T-SQL.
- Advanced knowledge & Experience of programming languages in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
- Advanced knowledge & Experience of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web servers.
- Sound knowledge & Experience of Restful APIs and Microservices (advantageous).
- Knowledge of Angular Framework (advantageous).
- Experience with Flutter (mandatory).
- Experience of [URL Removed] (mandatory).
- Comfortable working with Redux.
- Advanced knowledge & Experience of Entity Framework 6.
- Sound experience in developing and maintaining new and existing Web APIs in C#.
- Sound experience in developing and maintaining new and existing Web-based applications.
Behaviour Competencies:
- Team player with the ability to work collaboratively.
- User-oriented with excellent problem-solving skills.
- Proactive, driven, and willing to learn.
Desired Skills:
- UI Front End Development
- Flutter
- React.JS