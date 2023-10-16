UI Front End Developer

As a UI Front End Developer, you will play a pivotal role in enabling the business to achieve its objectives efficiently by designing, maintaining, and enhancing the IT systems, databases, and reports.

Key Responsibilities:

Designing, developing, enhancing, and maintaining computer systems.

Writing technical specifications and documentation.

Participating in and contributing to technical forums.

Continuously optimizing applications for improved efficiency.

Implementing and developing reports on MS PowerBi.

Conducting unit testing to identify and resolve issues and challenges.

Writing clean code following industry standards.

Reviewing and guiding Junior & Intermediate Developers to ensure efficient code writing.

Engaging with stakeholders and providing user support on application systems.

Conducting ongoing research for continuous improvement and innovation.

Providing support and coaching to Junior and Intermediate developers, ensuring compliance with system architecture, standards, and procedures.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant Industry Diploma in Information Technology or Degree in BSC.

6 to 10 years of relevant experience.

Development Certificate (advantageous).

Technical Competencies:

Advanced knowledge of HTML/ASP/Entity Framework.

Advanced knowledge of MVC.

Experience with Unit Testing.

Advanced knowledge & Experience of Microsoft SQL 2019 and higher database technology, T-SQL.

Advanced knowledge & Experience of programming languages in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

Advanced knowledge & Experience of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web servers.

Sound knowledge & Experience of Restful APIs and Microservices (advantageous).

Knowledge of Angular Framework (advantageous).

Experience with Flutter (mandatory).

Experience of [URL Removed] (mandatory).

Comfortable working with Redux.

Advanced knowledge & Experience of Entity Framework 6.

Sound experience in developing and maintaining new and existing Web APIs in C#.

Sound experience in developing and maintaining new and existing Web-based applications.

Behaviour Competencies:

Team player with the ability to work collaboratively.

User-oriented with excellent problem-solving skills.

Proactive, driven, and willing to learn.

Desired Skills:

UI Front End Development

Flutter

React.JS

