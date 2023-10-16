UI Front End Developer

As a UI Front End Developer, you will play a pivotal role in enabling the business to achieve its objectives efficiently by designing, maintaining, and enhancing the IT systems, databases, and reports.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Designing, developing, enhancing, and maintaining computer systems.
  • Writing technical specifications and documentation.
  • Participating in and contributing to technical forums.
  • Continuously optimizing applications for improved efficiency.
  • Implementing and developing reports on MS PowerBi.
  • Conducting unit testing to identify and resolve issues and challenges.
  • Writing clean code following industry standards.
  • Reviewing and guiding Junior & Intermediate Developers to ensure efficient code writing.
  • Engaging with stakeholders and providing user support on application systems.
  • Conducting ongoing research for continuous improvement and innovation.
  • Providing support and coaching to Junior and Intermediate developers, ensuring compliance with system architecture, standards, and procedures.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant Industry Diploma in Information Technology or Degree in BSC.
  • 6 to 10 years of relevant experience.
  • Development Certificate (advantageous).

Technical Competencies:

  • Advanced knowledge of HTML/ASP/Entity Framework.
  • Advanced knowledge of MVC.
  • Experience with Unit Testing.
  • Advanced knowledge & Experience of Microsoft SQL 2019 and higher database technology, T-SQL.
  • Advanced knowledge & Experience of programming languages in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
  • Advanced knowledge & Experience of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g., HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web servers.
  • Sound knowledge & Experience of Restful APIs and Microservices (advantageous).
  • Knowledge of Angular Framework (advantageous).
  • Experience with Flutter (mandatory).
  • Experience of [URL Removed] (mandatory).
  • Comfortable working with Redux.
  • Advanced knowledge & Experience of Entity Framework 6.
  • Sound experience in developing and maintaining new and existing Web APIs in C#.
  • Sound experience in developing and maintaining new and existing Web-based applications.

Behaviour Competencies:

  • Team player with the ability to work collaboratively.
  • User-oriented with excellent problem-solving skills.
  • Proactive, driven, and willing to learn.

Desired Skills:

  • UI Front End Development
  • Flutter
  • React.JS

