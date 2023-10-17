Automation Engineer at Conekt Dynamix – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 17, 2023

6 month renewable contract

  • Automation of processes, recons etc.
  • Developing AI to execute BAU repetitive tasks
  • Support with investigations, analysis and operational remediation
  • Review of credit bureau exceptions, investigate, drive resolution and re-submit rejected accounts
  • Implement AI solutions to process auto closures and other account fixes so data/analytical ability is required
  • Support Product rule review exercise on maintenance specific business rules
  • Execute credit balance remediation
  • Clear non disbursements
  • Recon ROBOT report daily and ensure no journal failures
  • review daily ops dashboard and ensure that issues are being resolved
  • address Loan general enquiries
  • account level screen prints for complaints / enquiries
  • document retrieval and review of exception reports
  • documenting all processes, understand systems etc.
  • Preferably knowledge of credit products/loans
  • 5+ years
  • Automation and robotics/AI

Desired Skills:

  • ai
  • robotics
  • Automation

