Automation Engineer at Conekt Dynamix

6 month renewable contract
- Automation of processes, recons etc.
- Developing AI to execute BAU repetitive tasks
- Support with investigations, analysis and operational remediation
- Review of credit bureau exceptions, investigate, drive resolution and re-submit rejected accounts
- Implement AI solutions to process auto closures and other account fixes so data/analytical ability is required
- Support Product rule review exercise on maintenance specific business rules
- Execute credit balance remediation
- Clear non disbursements
- Recon ROBOT report daily and ensure no journal failures
- review daily ops dashboard and ensure that issues are being resolved
- address Loan general enquiries
- account level screen prints for complaints / enquiries
- document retrieval and review of exception reports
- documenting all processes, understand systems etc.
- Preferably knowledge of credit products/loans
- 5+ years
- Automation and robotics/AI
Desired Skills:
- ai
- robotics
- Automation