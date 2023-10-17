Business Systems Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Are you a skilled Business Systems Analyst seeking a career-defining opportunity with a leading financial services and healthcare provider? Look no further! We are searching for exceptional talent to join our team based in Centurion, South Africa.
With a hybrid working model that combines remote and office-based work, you’ll enjoy the flexibility and work-life balance you desire. Collaborate with cross-functional teams, analyze requirements, and design innovative solutions that will have a direct impact on our organization and the lives of our customers.
If you have a passion for finance, healthcare, and driving meaningful change, apply now to join our dynamic team and make a difference!
Responsibilities:
- Analysing business requirements to propose the best possible system solutions.
- Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.
- Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system.
- Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.
- Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python.
- Testing product processes and calculations.
- Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.
- Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.
- Managing own performance and development.
- Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.
- Living the Company values namely: Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork.
Competencies:
- Strong mathematical skills
- Decision making
- Very strong analytical skills and attention to detail
- Initiate action
- Deliver results
- Effective communication
Experience and Qualifications:
- Matric / Grade 12 (results required especially for mathematics and science)
- Degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science (results required)
Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the Longterm Life Insurance Industry.
Desired Skills:
- long term insurance
- Business analysis
- systems analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree