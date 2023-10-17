Data Engineer

Data Engineer with proficiency in programming languages (Python/SQL/Scripting), data modelling and database design, knowledge of data integration techniques and experience with big data technologies and frameworks (Hadoop/Spark), data visualisation and reporting tools (Tableau/Power Bi), required to design, develop and maintain the data infrastructure and systems for data processing, storage and analysis.

Minimum requirements:

Tertiary qualification highly advantageous

Proficient in programming languages required – Python / SQL. Scripting

Experience with bug data technologies and frameworks required – Haoop, Spark and distributed computing

Data modelling and database design required – relational and NoSQL databases

Knowledge of data integration techniques and tools required – ETL/ELT processes, API’s and data streaming

Knowledge of Cloud platforms – AWS, AZURE, GGCP

Understanding of data governance, security and privacy principles required

Experience with data visualisation and reporting tools required – Tableau, Power BI

Responsibilities:

Data pipeline development – design , implement and optimize scalable and efficient data pipelines to extract, transform and load data

Data warehouse management – develop and manage data warehouse architecture incusing modelling, schema design and performance tuning

Data integration

Data quality assurance

Database management

Data security and privacy

Data monitoring and trouble shooting

Collaboration and documentation with cross functional teams

Staying abreast of new emerging technologies

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

Desired Skills:

data engineer

Data engineering

Big data

Big Data Analytics

MapReduce

Hadoop

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position