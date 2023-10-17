Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Data Engineer with proficiency in programming languages (Python/SQL/Scripting), data modelling and database design, knowledge of data integration techniques and experience with big data technologies and frameworks (Hadoop/Spark), data visualisation and reporting tools (Tableau/Power Bi), required to design, develop and maintain the data infrastructure and systems for data processing, storage and analysis.
Minimum requirements:
- Tertiary qualification highly advantageous
- Proficient in programming languages required – Python / SQL. Scripting
- Experience with bug data technologies and frameworks required – Haoop, Spark and distributed computing
- Data modelling and database design required – relational and NoSQL databases
- Knowledge of data integration techniques and tools required – ETL/ELT processes, API’s and data streaming
- Knowledge of Cloud platforms – AWS, AZURE, GGCP
- Understanding of data governance, security and privacy principles required
- Experience with data visualisation and reporting tools required – Tableau, Power BI
Responsibilities:
- Data pipeline development – design , implement and optimize scalable and efficient data pipelines to extract, transform and load data
- Data warehouse management – develop and manage data warehouse architecture incusing modelling, schema design and performance tuning
- Data integration
- Data quality assurance
- Database management
- Data security and privacy
- Data monitoring and trouble shooting
- Collaboration and documentation with cross functional teams
- Staying abreast of new emerging technologies
