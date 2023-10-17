Data Scientist

Oct 17, 2023

My client in Pretoria is one of the best companies to work for in the entire city!
They are currently recruiting for a Data Scientist to assist with statistical modeling in their short term insurance department.

You will need a qualification in:
* Mathematics/Physics/Data Science or Industrial Engineering qualifications.

You need to be proficient in:

  • SQL
  • Statistical modelling
  • Dashboards and Visualizations in Power BI or Tableau or Clikview
  • Actuarial background would be an advantage
  • Ideally 0-1 years’ experience

Salary: R25k – R35k depending on experience
Send CVs to [Email Address Removed]

