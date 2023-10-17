My client in Pretoria is one of the best companies to work for in the entire city!
They are currently recruiting for a Data Scientist to assist with statistical modeling in their short term insurance department.
You will need a qualification in:
* Mathematics/Physics/Data Science or Industrial Engineering qualifications.
You need to be proficient in:
- SQL
- Statistical modelling
- Dashboards and Visualizations in Power BI or Tableau or Clikview
- Actuarial background would be an advantage
- Ideally 0-1 years’ experience
Salary: R25k – R35k depending on experience
Send CVs to [Email Address Removed]
