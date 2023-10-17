Database Administrator

WORK FROM HOME

This position reports to the Data Platform Engineering Manager

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Develop and support multiple database instances, including cloud based solutions.

We use and support mainly Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL and Postgresql, any 2 of the three will be sufficient, all three a bonus.

Manage database capacity and usage, and able to highlight trends and future requirements

Monitor and optimise database performance

Develop, manage and improve high-availability solutions including Disaster Recovery

Develop backup and recovery procedures

Develop and support database replication

Work with team mates to improve processes and standards

Support the creation and maintenance of development and test database environments

Management of database script review, improvement and approval process

Be on-call for after-hours support as part of rotation in team

The skills we need:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

Solid quantitative skills

Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Able to function with minimal supervision, drive own initiatives

Forward thinking with the ability to be innovative and drive initiatives

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree, with a major in a quantitative subject and a minimum of 3 years of experience in an analytical role (e.g. in e-commerce, consulting, engineering) is required.

In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree (with a major in a quantitative subject), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years of experience in an analytical role (e.g. in e-commerce, consulting, engineering).

Demonstrated experience with relational database physical design

A thorough understanding of database principles

Experience with open source relational database systems (MySQL, PostgreSQL) and/or Microsoft SQL Server

CloudSQL/RDS will be beneficial

Experience in Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Storage, Security)

Solid understanding of virtualization, cloud computing, containers (GCP/AWS preferably)

Experience with monitoring tools like Prometheus, OpsGenie, and Percona will be beneficial

Practical experience working with other database systems like BigQuery, Redis and ElasticSearch will be beneficial

Experience with Data Warehousing, Data Lakes, Lambda/Kappa architectures will be beneficial

Desired Skills:

Mysql

relational database

Database administration

CloudSQL

Amazon RDS

