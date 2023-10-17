IT Developer (Intermediate)

Our client is seeking an IT Developer (Intermediate) to join their team, based in Gqeberha. Successful candidate will be required to support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and ideas throughout the SDLC and producing neat, semi-complex and accurate code and queries, according to agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types.

Duties to include:-

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects

Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines

Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business

Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement

Review, improve and maintain current systems

Working closely with analysts, designers and staff

Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes

Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers

Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary

Minimum Requirements:-

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF Level 6

Minimum 3 years’ experience

Proficient in specific areas related to software development

Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation)

Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET

Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices

Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery

Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous

Experience with web development is vital

Email your CV and supporting documentation to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Ajax

Analysis

ASP.Net

C#

Design

Implementation

Javascript

