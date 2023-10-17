IT Developer (Junior)

Our client is seeking the services of an IT Developer (Junior) to join their team, based in Gqeberha.

The Junior Software Developer will be part of an agile development team with Intermediate and Senior Developers building and working on small to enterprise grade software systems.

Duties to include:-

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for one or many projects

Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery according to specified deadlines

Work with an agile team to design, develop, test, and maintain web and desktop-based business applications in accordance with established

standards

Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing and highlighting areas for improvement

Participating in peer/code-reviews according to established standards

Assist and support the deployment of releases

Working with teammates in the upgrade of older technologies to current technologies

Analyzing and resolving technical and application problems

Adhering to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time

Working closely with senior developers and/or mentors

Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary

Minimum Requirements:-

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF Level 6

Minimum 3 years’ experience

Technical, specialist or analytical skills acquired through tertiary education or the equivalent experience

Analytical skills and ability to pay careful attention to detail

Willingness to understand the various roles played by fellow team members

Proficient in specific areas related to software development

Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation)

Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET

Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices

Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery

Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous

Experience with web development is vital

Computers and Electronics — Knowledge of circuit boards, processors, chips, electronic equipment, and computer hardware and software, including applications and programming

Engineering and Technology — Knowledge of the practical application of engineering science and technology – this includes applying principles,

techniques, procedures, and equipment to the design and production of various goods and services

Mathematics — Knowledge of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus, statistics, and their applications

Design — Knowledge of design techniques, tools, and principles involved in production of precision technical plans, blueprints, drawings, and models

Customer and Personal Service — Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services – this includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction

Desired Skills:

Ajax

Analysis

ASP.Net

C#

Design

Implementation

Javascript

