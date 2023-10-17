IT Developer (Senior)

Our client is seeking an IT Developer (Senior) to join their team, based in Gqeberha.

Successful candidate will need to support the software development process within the organisation by providing technical insights and direction throughout the SDLC and producing neat, complex and accurate code and queries, according to our agreed standards and practices, within a variety of different software system types.

Duties to include:-

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions and direction for one or many projects/teams

Aptly manages team demands on his/her time and shows willingness/ability to delegate technical execution or responsibilities when appropriate

Directs technical aspect of operations related to escalated client accounts or high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team

Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business

Participates in the evolution of company level best practices, standards, and policies as it relates to software development

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Minimum Requirements:-

Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7 (Typically, a 4-year Diploma from a University of Technology)

Minimum 5 years’ experience

Recognized expert in specific areas related to software development

Must understand and can speak to all aspects of the software development life cycle (e.g. requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.)

Highly experienced in OO principles and techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET

Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices

Experienced with frontend development with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML and jQuery

Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2016 or above

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous

Experience with web development is advantageous

Email your CV and supporting documentation to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Ajax

Analysis

ASP.Net

Design

Implementation

Software Development

