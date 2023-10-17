The L1/L2 Support Engineer is responsible support of processes and tools on the event streaming platform, this includes new features’ capabilities and all use cases on the shared streaming platform.
Specific technical skills and experience requirements include:
- Gitlab/Bitbucket/Github
- Jenkins
- Ansible
- Consul
- Vault
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- ELK
- ElasticSearch
- MLE Airflows Monitoring and Support
Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Kafka
- Airflow
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree