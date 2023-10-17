Lead AWS Security Engineer

Join Us as a Lead AWS Security Engineer in Beautiful Cape Town! Are you a seasoned AWS security expert with a passion for safeguarding digital assets? Are you ready to make a significant impact at one of Africa’s largest and most innovative retailers? Look no further! We’re seeking a dynamic and driven Lead AWS Security Engineer to fortify our digital fortress and be an integral part of our forward-thinking team.

Qualifications and Experience:

Diploma / Degree in computer science, security, or any related field – (desired)

Recognized industry certifications in cloud security such as CCSP, AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate, AWS Certified Security – Specialty (preferred).

+5 years of experience in cloud technology, with solid hands-on expertise in AWS cloud security- (essential).

In-depth knowledge of AWS security offerings. – (essential).

In-depth knowledge of services related to cloud computing, network, storage, content delivery, administration and security, deployment and management, automation technologies – (essential).

Experience with open-source software security – (essential).

Solid knowledge of internet & network protocols with PKI, SSL, SSH etc. and deep packet inspection – (essential).

Experience in Incident Response including the ability to document any security threats, resolve technical faults and allocate resources to deliver real solutions in a cost-effective way – (essential).

Expertise in technical and business environment, familiarity with cloud security standards, to include: – (essential)

Linux

Microservices

Maven

Lambda

CloudWatch

CloudTrail

Amazon Inspector

GuardDuty

Config

KMS

AWS Macie

Container Security

Advanced understanding in one or more of the following areas – (essential):

Platform Security

Cloud Computing Security

Data Security

Network Security

Security Assessment

Security Incident Response, and

Security Compliance Audits

