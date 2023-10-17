Microsoft SQL Server Database Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Job Description:

The Microsoft SQL Server Database Administrator is responsible for designing, implementing, managing, and optimizing SQL Server databases to ensure high availability, performance, and data security. They work closely with application developers, system administrators, and other IT professionals to support the organisation’s data management needs.

Key Responsibilities:

Database Design and Implementation:

Design and implement SQL Server databases based on business requirements.

Optimise database structures for performance and scalability.

Database Maintenance and Monitoring:

Perform routine database maintenance tasks, such as backups, restores, and index maintenance.

Monitor database performance and troubleshoot issues.

Implement and maintain high availability solutions, including clustering and replication.

Security and Compliance:

Ensure database security by configuring access controls, encryption, and auditing.

Enforce data privacy and compliance with relevant regulations (e.g., GDPR, HIPAA).

Performance Optimisation:

Identify and resolve performance bottlenecks in SQL Server databases.

Tune queries and optimise database server configurations.

Backup and Recovery:

Develop and maintain backup and recovery strategies to safeguard critical data.

Perform data recovery when necessary.

Automation and Scripting:

Create scripts and automation routines for routine database tasks.

Implement DevOps practices for database deployment and management.

Documentation:

Maintain comprehensive documentation for databases, configurations, and procedures.

Collaboration and Support:

Collaborate with application developers and IT teams to provide database support.

Assist in troubleshooting and resolving database-related issues.

Qualifications and Skills:

Relevant certifications related to Microsoft SQL Server Database Administrator role (MCSA, MCSE which includes exams like Database Administration, Provisioning SQL Databases, Querying Data with Transact-SQL, Administering an SQL Database Infrastructure etc.)

Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate can be a plus

At least 5 years, proven experience as a SQL Server DBA

Strong knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server and related technologies.

Proficiency in SQL query optimisation.

Familiarity with database security best practices.

Experience with high availability and disaster recovery solutions (e.g., AlwaysOn, mirroring).

Scripting skills (e.g., T-SQL, PowerShell) for automation.

Understanding of database design principles.

Knowledge of performance tuning and monitoring tools.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Additional Requirements:

Willingness to work outside of regular business hours for maintenance and support tasks.

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to data accuracy and integrity.

Ability to adapt to new technologies and stay updated with the latest industry trends.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

