Mobile QA Engineer

Oct 17, 2023

12 month contract role
must be based in Cape Town – hybrid working

  • Define and implement test automation strategy including roadmap, tools, framework & approach.
  • Implement, maintain, and improve test automation frameworks.
  • Actively work with development and infrastructure teams for integrating test automation as an integral part of Continuous delivery pipeline
  • Provide leadership, guidance, training and mentoring to implement test automation within the Mobile Team
  • Pro-actively seek to make continuous improvements to test coverage, execution, and automation.
  • Evaluate, select, and formulate best usage of test automation tools for different purposes.
  • Conduct manual functional testing of the Mobile App
  • Build up the automation test Framework.
  • Automation using Appium for iOS and Android platforms.
  • Appium for automating Mobile Apps
  • Proven experience in defining and operationalization of test automation strategy.
  • Proven experience in creating and implementing test automation frameworks for large-scale systems in agile development environment.
  • Hands-on test automation experience, in a professional software development environment
  • In-depth knowledge of a variety of testing techniques and methodologies
  • A solid understanding of test-driven development, continuous integration, continuous delivery both in principle and in practice
  • Expertise of agile and waterfall testing methodologies
  • Experience in both Unit and Integration testing needs with exposure to data virtualization tools.
  • Experience in several test automation frameworks, e.g., Selenium, Appium
  • Experience with Report Portal for reporting purposes
  • Demonstrated experience developing high quality test strategies and test execution specific focus on cross browser/OS and cross device testing.
  • Ability to create good acceptance and integration test automation scripts and integrate with Continuous integration and code coverage tools to ensure 80% or higher code [URL Removed] organization, communication, and interpersonal skills
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to work in an unstructured, fast-paced environment.
  • Strong organizational and problem-solving skills with great attention to detail, critical thinking, solid communication, and proven leadership skills – with the ability to lead multiple test paths simultaneously.
  • Manual testing 3-5 years
  • Automation testing 3-5 years
  • Appium – 3- 5 years’ experience
  • Understand coding C# -3-5 years.
  • Selenium – 3- 5years
  • Java experience 3-5 years
  • Creating a bespoke automation framework

Desired Skills:

  • appium
  • selenium
  • mobile

