Mobile QA Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

12 month contract role
must be based in Cape Town – hybrid working
- Define and implement test automation strategy including roadmap, tools, framework & approach.
- Implement, maintain, and improve test automation frameworks.
- Actively work with development and infrastructure teams for integrating test automation as an integral part of Continuous delivery pipeline
- Provide leadership, guidance, training and mentoring to implement test automation within the Mobile Team
- Pro-actively seek to make continuous improvements to test coverage, execution, and automation.
- Evaluate, select, and formulate best usage of test automation tools for different purposes.
- Conduct manual functional testing of the Mobile App
- Build up the automation test Framework.
- Automation using Appium for iOS and Android platforms.
- Appium for automating Mobile Apps
- Proven experience in defining and operationalization of test automation strategy.
- Proven experience in creating and implementing test automation frameworks for large-scale systems in agile development environment.
- Hands-on test automation experience, in a professional software development environment
- In-depth knowledge of a variety of testing techniques and methodologies
- A solid understanding of test-driven development, continuous integration, continuous delivery both in principle and in practice
- Expertise of agile and waterfall testing methodologies
- Experience in both Unit and Integration testing needs with exposure to data virtualization tools.
- Experience in several test automation frameworks, e.g., Selenium, Appium
- Experience with Report Portal for reporting purposes
- Demonstrated experience developing high quality test strategies and test execution specific focus on cross browser/OS and cross device testing.
- Ability to create good acceptance and integration test automation scripts and integrate with Continuous integration and code coverage tools to ensure 80% or higher code [URL Removed] organization, communication, and interpersonal skills
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to work in an unstructured, fast-paced environment.
- Strong organizational and problem-solving skills with great attention to detail, critical thinking, solid communication, and proven leadership skills – with the ability to lead multiple test paths simultaneously.
- Manual testing 3-5 years
- Automation testing 3-5 years
- Appium – 3- 5 years’ experience
- Understand coding C# -3-5 years.
- Selenium – 3- 5years
- Java experience 3-5 years
- Creating a bespoke automation framework
Desired Skills:
- appium
- selenium
- mobile