Mobile QA Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

12 month contract role

must be based in Cape Town – hybrid working

Define and implement test automation strategy including roadmap, tools, framework & approach.

Implement, maintain, and improve test automation frameworks.

Actively work with development and infrastructure teams for integrating test automation as an integral part of Continuous delivery pipeline

Provide leadership, guidance, training and mentoring to implement test automation within the Mobile Team

Pro-actively seek to make continuous improvements to test coverage, execution, and automation.

Evaluate, select, and formulate best usage of test automation tools for different purposes.

Conduct manual functional testing of the Mobile App

Build up the automation test Framework.

Automation using Appium for iOS and Android platforms.

Appium for automating Mobile Apps

Proven experience in defining and operationalization of test automation strategy.

Proven experience in creating and implementing test automation frameworks for large-scale systems in agile development environment.

Hands-on test automation experience, in a professional software development environment

In-depth knowledge of a variety of testing techniques and methodologies

A solid understanding of test-driven development, continuous integration, continuous delivery both in principle and in practice

Expertise of agile and waterfall testing methodologies

Experience in both Unit and Integration testing needs with exposure to data virtualization tools.

Experience in several test automation frameworks, e.g., Selenium, Appium

Experience with Report Portal for reporting purposes

Demonstrated experience developing high quality test strategies and test execution specific focus on cross browser/OS and cross device testing.

Ability to create good acceptance and integration test automation scripts and integrate with Continuous integration and code coverage tools to ensure 80% or higher code [URL Removed] organization, communication, and interpersonal skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to work in an unstructured, fast-paced environment.

Strong organizational and problem-solving skills with great attention to detail, critical thinking, solid communication, and proven leadership skills – with the ability to lead multiple test paths simultaneously.

Manual testing 3-5 years

Automation testing 3-5 years

Appium – 3- 5 years’ experience

Understand coding C# -3-5 years.

Selenium – 3- 5years

Java experience 3-5 years

Creating a bespoke automation framework

Desired Skills:

appium

selenium

mobile

Learn more/Apply for this position