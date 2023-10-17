Power Procurement Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Purpose

The Power Project Manager will manage the procurement and delivery of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). The PPA will need to meet the technical requirements set by the organisation, which requires the appointee to work closely with the Power Engineer and Electrical Engineer.

Key Responsibilities

Manage the procurement of power supply contracts for the organisation, complying with relevant legislation, policies, and frameworks. Conduct rigorous tender evaluation and selection processes, complying with organisational policies to select suppliers which best meet the requirements of the project and organisation.

Manage the contracts through to successful completion, forming the primary link between the organisation and the contractors.

Manage the contractor reporting relationship to ensure maintenance of data integrity. This may include active steps to look ahead to proactively manage progress against schedule, budget and earned value, acting in accordance with the terms of the contract.

Program/Project Management Plans resulting in resourced, approved projects consistent with the organisations’ overall strategy.

Coordinate input from stakeholders across the organisation overseeing and integrating multiple activities.

Build good working relationships with internal and external stakeholders to gain buy-in, deliver assigned contracts and support effective collaboration.

Assess safety, environmental, reputational, and financial risks associated with the portfolio, recommend corrective actions and report to senior management to ensure risks are understood and appropriate action is taken.

Provide specialist advice to senior management and senior project leaders to support change and successfully deliver overall project performance.

Monitor and report on financial, schedule and technical status of the program.

Ultimately responsible for managing the schedule and budget for programs with the assistance of the PMO

Key Requirements

Qualification

/B.Eng. Degree (+9 years

experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant

Masters Degree (+7 years

experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant

D Degree (+5 years

experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant

AND

PMP (or equivalent)

OR

Business Qualification (i.e.MBA)

Must be registered or eligible for registration with ECSA as a professional engineer or technologist.

Experience

Proven experience in the project management and delivery of contracts from tender to completion within a large/complex construction project.

Knowledge

Knowledge of and experience in power generation and distribution.

Project and Program Management

Government procurement processes

Supplier Management

ISO9001 Quality System

Knowledge of national and international standard where applicable

Work methods, designs, policies, and processes related to their program

Systems Engineering best practices

Desired Skills:

