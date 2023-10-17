Power Procurement Project Manager(5 years contract)

Manage the procurement and delivery of the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) for the SKA-Mid telescope. The PPA will need to meet the technical requirements set by the Observatory, which requires the appointee to work closely with the Observatory Power Engineer and Electrical Engineer

JOB DESCRIPTION

Manage the procurement of power supply contracts for SKA-Mid, complying with relevant legislation, policies and frameworks. Conduct rigorous tender evaluation and selection processes, complying with organisational policies to select suppliers which best meet the requirements of the project and organisation.

Manage the contracts through to successful completion, forming the primary link between SKAO and the contractors.

Manage the contractor reporting relationship to ensure maintenance of data integrity. This may include active steps to look ahead to proactively manage progress against schedule, budget and earned value, acting in accordance with the terms of the contract. * Program/Project Management Plans resulting in resourced, approved projects consistent with SKAO·s overall strategy.

Coordinate input from stakeholders across the Observatory, overseeing and integrating multiple activities.

Build good working relationships with internal and external stakeholders to gain buy-in, deliver assigned contracts and support effective collaboration.

Assess safety, environmental, reputational, and financial risks associated with the portfolio, recommend corrective actions and report to senior management to ensure risks are understood and appropriate action is taken.

Provide specialist advice to senior management and senior project leaders to support change and successfully deliver overall project performance.

Monitor and report on financial, schedule and technical status of the program.

Ultimately responsible for managing the schedule and budget for programs with the assistance of the PMO.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

/B.Eng Degree (+9 years experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant

Masters Degree (+7 years experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant

D Degree (+5 years experience) in electronics/electrical/mechanical engineering or similar equivalent relevant

PMP (or equivalent); OR Business Qualification (like MBA);

Must be registered or eligible for registration with ECSA as a professional engineer or technologist.

Desired Skills:

Manage multi-disciplinary projects

Budget for projects

